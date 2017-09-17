News
Stuart Peach elected chairman of NATO military committee
00:26, 17.09.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Air Chief Marshal Sir Stuart Peach has been elected chairman of the NATO military committee.

Speaking on his election, Air Chief Marshal Sir Stuart Peach, said it "is a huge honour to have been chosen to be the next Chairman of the Military Committee, one of the most important positions in NATO, central to European security. I am excited to take on this next challenge at such an important time for the NATO alliance, at a time when the alliance must modernise to face new and ever adapting threats. Having spent the last year in the hugely rewarding position of the UK Chief of Defence Staff, I know I am ready to take on this challenge. I would like to personally thank all of those who supported me through this campaign and voted for me in the election."

The position of Chairman of the Military Committee is normally held for a period of three years, but may be extended, upon request of the Chiefs of Defence and on the agreement of the Nation providing the Chairman.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
