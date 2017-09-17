Lalibre: Belgian judge lobbies for Azerbaijan's authoritarian regime

One of the 12 Belgian Constitutional court judges, Jean-Paul Moerman, has also been linked to the controversial Belgian association lobbying for the Azerbaijan government, Lalibre reported.
Moerman was invited to Azerbaijan several times, where he positioned himself in favour of the Azerbaijan's authoritarian regime while working as Belgian high magistrate. His flights and the cost of his stays there were covered by a Brussels association called the Communication Office of Azerbaijan (OCAZ). It was founded by liberals Stef Goris and Alain Destexhe, who lobby in favour of the Baku government.
Moerman also acted as consultant on a book written by an Azeri MP, who turned out to be the central figure in a money laundering scandal involving European politicians.