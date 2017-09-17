62-year-old man opens fire in Germany, killing 2

A man suspected of killing two people and injuring two others in a pub shooting in southern Germany has been arrested, German TV channel Welt N24 reported.
Two men died from their wounds, while two women were badly injured but in a stable condition, after the man opened fire in a bar without warning in the Bavarian town of Traunreut on Saturday night.
Police were alerted to the shooting at around 10.30 pm local time and then started a search involving a number of police vehicles and a helicopter after the suspect fled.
Police described the man as being 62-year-old and living in the local area.