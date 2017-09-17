Armenia and Turkmenistan presidents discuss cooperation in energy and transport areas

Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan paid a working visit to Turkmenistan on Sunday to attend the official opening ceremony of the 5th Asian Indoor Games to be held in Ashgabat, Armenia's presidential press service reported.

Serzh Sargsyan met with the president of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow. Armenian President expressed hope that the Asian Indoor Games organized at a high level will pass successfully.

During the meeting, the leaders of the two countries discussed issues related to the Armenian-Turkmen relations in various areas, including cooperation in energy and transport areas, touched upon the implementation of the agreements reached at the last high-level meeting in Yerevan.