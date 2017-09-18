News
Armenia MP says there is no need to look for alternative to EAEU
09:55, 18.09.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – As an economist, I am abstracted from Way Out’s initiative and our anticipated decision, alike. 

National Assembly (NA) of Armenia “Tsarukyan” Faction MP Vardan Bostanjyan told the aforesaid to Armenian News-NEWS.am, as he reflected on the NA “Way Out” Faction opposition bloc’s bill on Armenia leaving the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

“I would like for my country’s system of governance to see to it that effective work be as acceptable as possible, and have a great place in our economic life,” the economist deputy noted, in particular.

Bostanjyan added that as long as there are numerous problems in Armenia, he would not want for this matter to be on the agenda today.

The deputy said there is no need to look for an alternative to the EAEU, since the West does not show “excitement” towards Armenia.

Vardan Bostanjyan added, however, that even though Russia likewise does not show “excitement” towards Armenia, it is possible to make the Russian market serve Armenia’s interests.

The Eurasian Economic Union comprises Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
Հայերեն
