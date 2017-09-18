News
Armenia president: There can be no peace until Azerbaijan reconciles with international principles
12:47, 18.09.2017
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – It is an Armenian soldier who preserves peace and stability in our unstable region despite the fact that our neighbor has lost his sense of reality, President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan said on Monday speaking at the opening of the 6th Armenia-Diaspora Pan-Armenian Conference (PHOTO).

He recalled that the war was once again imposed on the Armenian nation in April 2016.

“Today we must appreciate the heroism and morale of our servicemen, but we do not have to forget that we had losses in a short war. In April 2016, we again showed our unity and strength of mind, Sargsyan said.

International court yet has to make decisions on the atrocities committed by Azerbaijan, President Sargsyan said, adding that the Armenian society in Karabakh, Armenia and the diaspora will toughen their position.

“There can be no peace until Azerbaijan reconciles with the principles enshrined by the international community,” he added. “The position of the country is the same: the people of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic have a natural right to live in their homeland. Having a stable government system, a developing economy, the population of Nagorno-Karabakh realizes this right every day. This right is a historical fact, other issues can be resolved through peaceful negotiations. We have proved that it is impossible to make us turn from this path.”

This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
