President: 4 million people shall live in Armenia in 2040 (PHOTOS)
12:53, 18.09.2017
Region:Armenia, Diaspora
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – In 2040, the population of Armenia shall reach 4 million.

President Serzh Sargsyan on Monday noted the aforementioned in his address at the opening of the 6th Armenia-Diaspora Pan-Armenian Conference in capital city Yerevan (PHOTOS).

Sargsyan admitted, however, that Armenia’s leadership is very concerned about the current demographic trends in the country, and said therefore their respective measures will be aimed at increasing natural growth, reversing migration balance in favor of arrivals, and repatriation.

“The objective implies achieving major indicators in immigration to Armenia over the course of the next 25 years,” added the President, in particular. “The forces in the [Armenian] diaspora, which wish to invest means in Armenia, get profit here, need to be assisted.”

