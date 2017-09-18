Karabakh President: Armenia-Diaspora conference will contribute to resolving nationwide issues

STEPANAKERT. – President Bako Sahakyan of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR), together with President Serzh Sargsyan of Armenia, on Monday attended the opening of the 6th Armenia-Diaspora Pan-Armenian Conference in Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan, and under the theme “Mutual Trust, Unity and Responsibility.”

In his welcoming address, President Sahakyan noted the significance and relevance of this high-level event for Mother Armenia, the Diaspora and Artsakh, Central Information Department of the Office of the NKR President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am. Also, he highlighted the strategic value of the matters on the conference agenda, and in the context of defining the prospects for sustainable development for statehood.

“No less important is the fact that prominent state, political and public figures, scientists, analysts, philanthropists, people representing diverse spheres from many countries of the world take part in the conference activities,” noted Sahakyan in his remarks. “The international and multi-ethnic representation stands as a favorable platform for establishing and enhancing dialogue as well as cementing friendship ties with various nations and states.”

Also, the Artsakh Republic President wished the participants of the conference successful and fruitful work, and expressed confidence that this event will make a praiseworthy contribution to resolving nationwide issues.