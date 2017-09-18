News
Karabakh FM: Situation along line of contact is under control of Armenian forces
13:18, 18.09.2017
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The sale of weapons to the parties to Karabakh conflict can only contribute to further escalation, Karabakh Foreign Minister Karen Mirzoyan said during the 6th Armenia-Diaspora Pan-Armenian Conference.

Nevertheless, the situation at the line of contact is under control of the Armenian forces, and this “will continue”, Mirzoyan said.

Asked whether there are disagreements between Armenia and the NKR related to the fate of territories surrounding Karabakh, Minister said each country is guided by fundamental law – Constitution.

“According to the Constitution of Nagorno-Karabakh, no territory can have a different status than an integral part of the NKR. We are guided precisely by this provision,” Karen Mirzoyan added.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
