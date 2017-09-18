News
Monday
September 18
UK appoints trade envoy to Armenia and Georgia
13:00, 18.09.2017
Region:World News, Armenia, Georgia
Theme: Economics

UK Prime Minister Theresa May appointed Mr. Mark Pritchard, MP, as a British Trade Envoy to Georgia and Armenia on September 12,  British Embassy Yerevan reported.

Trade envoys engage with one or more emerging markets where substantial trade and investment opportunities have been identified by UK government. They support the drive for economic growth by building on the UK’s existing relations with these markets and maximising bilateral trade. 

“I am honoured to have been asked by the Prime Minister to be the UK’s first Trade Envoy to Georgia and Armenia. My appointment underscores the importance of increasing the UK's trade and investment in Georgia and Armenia and Her Majesty's Government's commitment to a policy of commercial and business success between our respective countries. There are very many trade and investment opportunities to be realized,” Mr. Pritchard said in a statement.

This text available in   Հայերեն
