President: There are all foundations for strengthening State of Armenia (PHOTOS)

YEREVAN. – Within the framework of the 6th Armenia-Diaspora Pan-Armenian Conference that got underway Monday in Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan, President Serzh Sargsyan participated in the consultation of the working group devoted to the forming of a Pan-Armenian council, and developing Armenia-Diaspora partnership.

“Being born, living, and working in the diaspora were not the free choice of the forebears of the people in attendance here,” the President noted, in particular, during his remarks at this talk. “It was a result of the crime of coercion, violence, and dispossession of homeland.

“Under the condition of Armenia’s independence, we [Armenians] already have an established statehood; we are in a more favorable situation to reflect on this and similar problems.

“The most important and most viable form of self-organization for each and every people is a modern nation state.

“Yes, the State of Armenia is not perfect yet, but there are all the foundations for strengthening, improving, and making it better.

“The Armenian Genocide Centennial events [in 2015] testified that our state is ready, and it can take on the role of the leader.

“In my view, a network structure needs to be created based on innovative approaches.”