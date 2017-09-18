News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
September 18
USD
478.39
EUR
571.25
RUB
8.31
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
September 18
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.39
EUR
571.25
RUB
8.31
Show news feed
Stepanakert: There is no alternative to peaceful settlement of Karabakh conflict
14:04, 18.09.2017
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The April war of 2016 has become one of the most serious blows to the Karabakh peace process, Karabakh Foreign Minister Karen Mirzoyan said during the Armenia-Diaspora Pan-Armenian Conference.

Azerbaijani aggression in 2016 showed that Baku’s goal is to seize Nagorno-Karabakh at any cost, even through elimination of the local population, Mirzoyan said.

“First of all, we need to ensure the ceasefire regime, established in May 1994. From this point of view, it is important to implement the agreements reached in Vienna and St. Petersburg. Azerbaijan refuses to take steps in this direction. Unlike Azerbaijan, Nagorno-Karabakh does not see an alternative to a peaceful settlement of the Karabakh conflict,” the minister added.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Ombudsman: Armenophobia in Azerbaijan creates motivation for genocide
Baku is trying to limit the visits to Artsakh through “blacklists” and criminal prosecution...
 Karabakh FM: Azerbaijan supplies weapons to Islamic State
Artsakh has seen many ordeals and withstood many challenges...
 Karabakh FM: Situation along line of contact is under control of Armenian forces
“According to the Constitution of Nagorno-Karabakh, no territory can have a different status than an integral part of the NKR...
 Armenia president: There can be no peace until Azerbaijan reconciles with international principles
The war was once again imposed on the Armenian nation in April 2016...
 Lapshin: Being “occupying” state, Israel will hardly allow itself double ethics
The Israeli, Russian, and Ukrainian citizen blogger had visited Karabakh, was imprisoned in Azerbaijan, later pardoned by its president, and left the country recently...
 Alexander Lapshin: Let’s hand over Alaska to Azerbaijan
“Do they seriously believe that I can decide anything in your conflict with Armenia and the world...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news