Stepanakert: There is no alternative to peaceful settlement of Karabakh conflict

YEREVAN. – The April war of 2016 has become one of the most serious blows to the Karabakh peace process, Karabakh Foreign Minister Karen Mirzoyan said during the Armenia-Diaspora Pan-Armenian Conference.

Azerbaijani aggression in 2016 showed that Baku’s goal is to seize Nagorno-Karabakh at any cost, even through elimination of the local population, Mirzoyan said.

“First of all, we need to ensure the ceasefire regime, established in May 1994. From this point of view, it is important to implement the agreements reached in Vienna and St. Petersburg. Azerbaijan refuses to take steps in this direction. Unlike Azerbaijan, Nagorno-Karabakh does not see an alternative to a peaceful settlement of the Karabakh conflict,” the minister added.