Attorney says they await ECtHR judgment on case into Armenia citizen who died in Azerbaijan captivity

YEREVAN. – We are waiting for the European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR) judgment on the case into Manvel Saribekyan, attorney Ara Ghazaryan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

He informed that four cases—Saribekyan’s case, that of Azerbaijani military officer Ramil Safarov’s murder of Armenian officer Gurgen Markaryan, the case into Armenian citizen Mamikon Khojoyan (who was captured by Azerbaijan, later returned, but died shortly thereafter), and the case into Artur Badalyan—have been merged into one case.

“Now we are waiting for the ECtHR judgment,” Ghazaryan said.

But he did not say anything about possible dates for the verdict.

Armenian citizen Manvel Saribekyan had died in Azerbaijani captivity.