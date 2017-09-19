News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
September 19
USD
478.39
EUR
571.25
RUB
8.31
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
September 19
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.39
EUR
571.25
RUB
8.31
Show news feed
Attorney says they await ECtHR judgment on case into Armenia citizen who died in Azerbaijan captivity
09:52, 19.09.2017
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – We are waiting for the European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR) judgment on the case into Manvel Saribekyan, attorney Ara Ghazaryan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

He informed that four cases—Saribekyan’s case, that of Azerbaijani military officer Ramil Safarov’s murder of Armenian officer Gurgen Markaryan, the case into Armenian citizen Mamikon Khojoyan (who was captured by Azerbaijan, later returned, but died shortly thereafter), and the case into Artur Badalyan—have been merged into one case.

“Now we are waiting for the ECtHR judgment,” Ghazaryan said.

But he did not say anything about possible dates for the verdict.

Armenian citizen Manvel Saribekyan had died in Azerbaijani captivity.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian FM quotes Pope when asked about possible concessions on Karabakh
The co-chairing countries of the OSCE Minsk Group issued a number of statements stressing that Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire…
 Armenia FM: Arms sales to Azerbaijan raised during various meetings with Russian side
There is no conflict in the international arena where Russia and the United States have the same position…
 MFA: If Azerbaijan starts war, Armenia will recognize Karabakh
And Baku will get a severe and appropriate response…
 Ombudsman: Armenophobia in Azerbaijan creates motivation for genocide
Baku is trying to limit the visits to Artsakh through “blacklists” and criminal prosecution...
 Karabakh FM: Azerbaijan supplies weapons to Islamic State
Artsakh has seen many ordeals and withstood many challenges...
 Stepanakert: There is no alternative to peaceful settlement of Karabakh conflict
Azerbaijani aggression in 2016 showed that Baku’s goals is to seize Nagorno-Karabakh...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news