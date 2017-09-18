Businessman: Armenia has many advantages as compared to neighboring countries

YEREVAN. – Armenia has many advantages as compared to neighboring countries, but they are not used correctly.

Businessman Sam Samuelian, who had moved from Lebanon to Armenia 17 years ago, on Monday told the aforementioned to reporters, and during the 6th Armenia-Diaspora Pan-Armenian Conference that got underway in Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan.

“Over the course of these years, the shortcomings in the Tax Code have been eliminated,” the businessman noted, in particular. “Of course, there are domains in which Armenia isn’t competitive. But if we compare [it] with neighboring countries, we [Armenia] have many advantages which we are unable to use in many cases.”

Samuelian noted that the objective of the aforementioned Armenia-Diaspora conference is to get acquainted and establish ties.

“Armenia should be presented to Diaspora Armenians,” he noted. “I believe this organizational work will be productive.”