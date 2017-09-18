Ombudsman: Armenophobia in Azerbaijan creates motivation for genocide

YEREVAN. – Azerbaijan is crossing red lines when it comes to Armenophobia, Karabakh Ombudsman Ruben Melikyan said during Armenia-Diaspora forum in Yerevan.

The office of Karabakh Ombudmsan will soon publish report, which will mention the facts of Armenophobia in Azerbaijan as they continue monitoring Azerbaijani social media posts.

“The materials appearing on the web in February make it clear that Azerbaijanis speak about genocide. They twice declare that they will show Armenians what a genocide is. Armenophobia is not an academic phenomenon, it is not a manifestation of freedom of speech, Armenophobia created motivation for genocide,” Melikyan stressed.

Referring to Azerbaijan's attempts to isolate Karabakh, Melikyan noted that Baku is trying to limit the visits to Artsakh through “blacklists” and criminal prosecution.

“My Azerbaijani colleague says that Ramil Safarov [murderer who killed Armenian solider by an axe –ed.], and we all know who he is, should serve as an example in the country,” Ruben Melikyan added.

In addition, Karabakh Ombudsman also mentioned Azerbaijan's efforts to exploit the death of a child and her grandmother. However, Azerbaijan has not made any statement concerning the death of Vagharshak, a school child who was killed during Azerbaijani aggression on April 2, 2016.

“We have not published photos not to hurt the feelings of his family, whereas Azerbaijan posted a photo of forensic examination,” he added.