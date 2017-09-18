News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
September 18
USD
478.39
EUR
571.25
RUB
8.31
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
September 18
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.39
EUR
571.25
RUB
8.31
Show news feed
Armenia FM: Islamic State’s “signature” is typical of Azerbaijan army
17:12, 18.09.2017
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – “Signature” of the Islamic State terrorist group is typical of the armed forces of Azerbaijan.

The Foreign Minister of Armenia, Edward Nalbandian, on Monday said the abovementioned at the 6th Armenia-Diaspora Pan-Armenian Conference that got underway in capital city of Yerevan.

The FM recalled that in April 2016, Azerbaijani military criminals had killed and tortured the elderly and killed a boy in the school yard in the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR), and beheaded Artsakh army soldiers in front of the cameras.

“Both in the first years of the [Karabakh] war and in April, the Azerbaijani barbarism doesn’t leave a [room for] doubt that the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic people’s struggle for independence was just, both in the past and now,” stressed Nalbandian.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
Print
Read more:
All
Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan fired over 1,500 shots within one week
The Artsakh defense army, however, fully controls the frontline…
 Azerbaijan fired 2500 shots toward Karabakh positions last week
The NKR Defense Army vanguard units continued carrying out their military watch...
 13-year-old boy wounded in Azerbaijani shelling during April war not fully recovered yet
Vardan Andreasyan underwent the second surgery this summer...
 Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan fired over 2,200 shots within one week
The Artsakh defense army, however, continues completely controlling the frontline…
 First-grader attends classroom named after his father, Armenian serviceman, killed by Azerbaijanis
Aram attended the classroom named after his father, Hayk Tevoyan…
 Karabakh soldier awarded posthumously
Bako Sahakyan signed a decree to award posthumously Hayk Khachatryan with the "For Service in Battle" medal…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news