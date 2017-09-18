Armenia FM: Islamic State’s “signature” is typical of Azerbaijan army

YEREVAN. – “Signature” of the Islamic State terrorist group is typical of the armed forces of Azerbaijan.

The Foreign Minister of Armenia, Edward Nalbandian, on Monday said the abovementioned at the 6th Armenia-Diaspora Pan-Armenian Conference that got underway in capital city of Yerevan.

The FM recalled that in April 2016, Azerbaijani military criminals had killed and tortured the elderly and killed a boy in the school yard in the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR), and beheaded Artsakh army soldiers in front of the cameras.

“Both in the first years of the [Karabakh] war and in April, the Azerbaijani barbarism doesn’t leave a [room for] doubt that the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic people’s struggle for independence was just, both in the past and now,” stressed Nalbandian.