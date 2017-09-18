Defense Minister: Armenia intends to export arms

YEREVAN.- One of the most important areas of work is provision with weapons and equipment of the front line. Armenian Defense Minister Vigen Sargsyan, on Monday said the aforementioned along the lines of the 6th Armenia-Diaspora Pan-Armenian Conference that got underway in capital city Yerevan.

According to him, following the April war serious works have been done to reinforce the front line and make it more secure.

With regard to arms, the Defense Minister noted Armenia's success is in weapon production and its export. The moment when Armenia will be able to export the first serious arms is close, the minister assured, adding that production only for domestic market isn't enough.

As Vigen Sargsyan noted, the following area of work is development of military diplomacy. The minister noted that in this context Russia remains the stable and reliable partner of Armenia. Sargsyan said that Armenia buys Russian armament at domestic prices.

"Russia plays an important role in ensuring Armenia's security," the minister stressed, adding that this does not mean that Armenia does not develop relations with other countries.