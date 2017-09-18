News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
September 18
USD
478.39
EUR
571.25
RUB
8.31
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
September 18
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.39
EUR
571.25
RUB
8.31
Show news feed
Nalbandian: Armenia will not create obstacles before signing of framework agreement with EU
17:35, 18.09.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Armenia will not create any obstacles before the signing of the framework agreement with the European Union (EU).

Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian on Monday stated the above-said along the lines of the 6th Armenia-Diaspora Pan-Armenian Conference that got underway in capital city of Yerevan, and when asked whether Armenia will decline from signing this document.

“There are no [respective] disruptions from our part,” also stressed the Armenian FM.

The EU-Armenia framework agreement is scheduled to be signed on November 24, during the EU Eastern Partnership summit in Brussels.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
Print
Read more:
All
Świtalski: EU is Armenia’s largest exporting market
As per the European Union ambassador, it is much more difficult to enter the EU market than the Eurasian Economic Union market…
 EU ambassador says PM Karapetyan’s government has taken some steps to improve Armenia business climate
They encourage the government to be more active in drawing foreign capital to the country…
 Europe in Armenia Expo opens in Yerevan
It is first multi-sectoral and investment fair in Armenia dedicated to EU companies...
 Ambassador: Text of EU-Armenia greement not published before signing
he Ambassador named the reasons for not publishing the text...
 Switalski: EU following debates on Armenia’s possible withdrawal from Eurasian Union
Switalski informed about his recent meetings with Armenian senior officials that he described as “very constructive”...
 Ambassador: EU invests around 50 million euros in Armenia's judiciary
EU is ready to continue cooperation with Armenia...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news