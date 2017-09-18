Nalbandian: Armenia will not create obstacles before signing of framework agreement with EU

YEREVAN. – Armenia will not create any obstacles before the signing of the framework agreement with the European Union (EU).

Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian on Monday stated the above-said along the lines of the 6th Armenia-Diaspora Pan-Armenian Conference that got underway in capital city of Yerevan, and when asked whether Armenia will decline from signing this document.

“There are no [respective] disruptions from our part,” also stressed the Armenian FM.

The EU-Armenia framework agreement is scheduled to be signed on November 24, during the EU Eastern Partnership summit in Brussels.