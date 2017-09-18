News
Armenia FM: Arms sales to Azerbaijan raised during various meetings with Russian side
18:40, 18.09.2017
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Russia is Armenia's ally and partner, and, of course, the issues of arms sales to Azerbaijan can be discussed during various meetings.

The Foreign Minister of Armenia, Edward Nalbandian, on Monday said the aforementioned along the lines of the 6th Armenia-Diaspora Pan-Armenian Conference that got underway in capital city Yerevan, and in response to the issue on Russia's arms sales to Azerbaijan.

The minister did not agree with the opinion that Russia’s position isolates Armenia or harms Armenia’s position on Karabakh.

According to the Foreign Minister, Russia along with France and the US is acting in accordance with the statements of the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group.

“There is no conflict in the international arena where Russia and the United States have the same position. They was also joined by France, which represents the European Union. The co-chairs make statements to actually promote the negotiation process. And, what does Azerbaijan do? It still pretends that such statements don't exist," Edward Nalbandian noted.

The minister added that the approach of the Armenian side is consistent with the approaches of the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group.

This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
