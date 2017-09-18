MFA: If Azerbaijan starts war, Armenia will recognize Karabakh

YEREVAN. – Any attempt by Azerbaijan to start a war in Nagorno-Karabakh will get a severe and appropriate response.

The Foreign Minister of Armenia, Edward Nalbandian, on Monday said the aforementioned along the lines of the 6th Armenia-Diaspora Pan-Armenian Conference that got underway in capital city Yerevan, and in response to a respective query by a Diaspora Armenian in attendance.

In the FM’s words, if a war was to break out and it was impossible to stop it immediately, Armenia will recognize the independence of Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh).

“But the question is that negotiations are underway, and we [the Armenian party to the Karabakh conflict] wish to settle this matter together with the international community by pacific means,” stressed Nalbandian. “We will continue negotiations as much as it’s possible, since war is not a solution. [But] if there were an attempt by Azerbaijan, like the attempt in April 2016, it will get a more severe and appropriate response.”