Armenian FM quotes Pope when asked about possible concessions on Karabakh
19:19, 18.09.2017
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN.- The co-chairing countries of the OSCE Minsk Group issued a number of statements sayingthat that Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire.

The Foreign Minister of Armenia, Edward Nalbandian, on Monday said the aforementioned along the lines of the 6th Armenia-Diaspora Pan-Armenian Conference that got underway in capital city Yerevan, and in response to a question of the representative of the Armenian diaspora in Marseille, who noted that they are afraid of the Armenia's concessions on the Karabakh issue.

“The OSCE Minsk Group co-chair countries made a number of statements in which they said: ‘Yes, Azerbaijan violates the ceasefire regime’,” Nalbandian said, adding that he does not think that Armenians of Marseille are so afraid of concessions.

“I don't think that Azerbaijan would disagree with this, if it was beneficial for them. The Pope said: ‘Do not be afraid’,” Edward Nalbandian said.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
