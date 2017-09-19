Germany FM calling for direct talks with North Korea

Germany's foreign minister is calling for direct talks with North Korea in the standoff over Pyongyang's nuclear and missile programs, Reuters reported.
According to Minister Sigmar Gabriel, the world should wait for sanctions to bite, but "visions and courageous steps" also are needed.
He said "a security guarantee other than the nuclear bomb" is needed for North Korea and pointed to Cold War detente as an example. Gabriel said that requires direct negotiations with North Korea and argued that the U.S., China and Russia should participate.