Newspaper: Tsarukyan bloc to run in Armenia local elections

YEREVAN. – It turns out the Tsarukyan bloc has decided to run in the next local self-government election in Armenia, according to Zhamanak (Times) newspaper.

National Assembly “Tsarukyan” Faction MP Naira Zohrabyan told the newspaper that the block will definitely run in this election, and that they are currently discussing the matter.

“Upon [Prosperous Armenia Party Chairman, “Tsarukyan” Faction head, MP, and businessman] Gagik Tsarukyan’s instructions, our territorial structures and us all are working on that issue,” she said.

“As for Way Out [opposition bloc], discussions are still underway here with regard to running or not running in the elections,” wrote Zhamanak.