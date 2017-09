YEREVAN. – Rescue Service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) of Armenia received an anonymous call, on Tuesday at 7:30am.

It was informed that bombs were installed at Republic Square in downtown Yerevan, the MES press service informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Rescuers were dispatched to the scene.

Search is underway to determine the veracity of this anonymous call.

It turned out, however, that there were no explosives in the said area.