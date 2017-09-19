Armenia Premier: We have declared zero tolerance to corruption

YEREVAN. – The Government of Armenia has declared zero-percent tolerance to corruption.

Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan on Tuesday noted the above-mentioned in his address at the 6th Armenia-Diaspora Pan-Armenian Conference, which is held in capital city Yerevan.

In his words, the Armenian authorities are working on the image of a state official, who shall work in the name of citizens’ interests.

“Radical changes are being prepared in the education sector, where new technologies and new projects will be introduced,” Karapetyan added. “In the agriculture sector, preferential loans were offered to farmers who wish to introduce [respective] modern technologies. In the industry sector, multi-branch assistance was offered to exporters.”