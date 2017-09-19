Armenia PM: Our current indicators are best in EAEU, region, CIS

YEREVAN. – One year is not enough for a person’s life to change qualitatively.

The Prime Minister of Armenia, Karen Karapetyan, on Tuesday noted the above-said at a briefing with reporters during the 6th Armenia-Diaspora Pan-Armenian Conference being held in capital city Yerevan.

“The whole world has adopted a system of markers. We [the Armenian government] have started giving accounts during this one month, and we present [them] also you,” said Karapetyan. “Our [Armenia’s] current indicators are the best in the EAEU (Eurasian Economic Union), the region, [and] the CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States).

“Who has felt what on his skin is very subjective. There is no country where everyone is secured. Each and every citizen wants his life to change qualitatively.”