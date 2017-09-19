US Congress member says recent discoveries involving Azerbaijan are disturbing

YEREVAN. – The recent discoveries involving Azerbaijan are an important matter from the perspective of US national interests.

US Congresswoman Anna Eshoo on Tuesday told the aforementioned to reporters at the National Assembly of Armenia.

Reflecting on the scandalous publications in connection with the Azerbaijani Laundromat case, Congresswoman Eshoo also said this is a disturbing factor, everything is very complicated, and this is why it is important to study the matter.

As reported earlier, Azerbaijan’s ruling elite operated a secret $2.9bn fund for two years to pay prominent Europeans, buy luxury goods and launder money through a network of opaque British companies, according to The Guardian daily of the UK.

The result is the Azerbaijani Laundromat — so called because the vast sums that passed through it were laundered through a series of shell companies to disguise their origin. The project reveals the many uses to which the country’s kleptocratic ruling clique puts some of its billions.

The leaked data shows that Azerbaijan’s leadership that is accused of violation of human rights, systematic corruption and election rigging made over 16,000 secret transactions from 2012 to 2014.

The part of money was paid to politicians and journalists within international lobbying operation to avoid criticism against Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev and promote positive image of his country.

The data covers a 30-month period. It may show the tip of an iceberg, The Guardian also wrote.