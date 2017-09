YEREVAN. – Armenian delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe prevented Azerbaijani provocations during the meeting of Assembly's committee on social affairs.

The Armenian delegates managed to block adoption of the report presented by Azerbaijani delegate Sevinj Fataliyeva, member of the Armenian delegation Michael Melkumyan said.

The report said that “Nagorno-Karabakh is a part of Azerbaijan”. The discussion was postponed after heated debates.