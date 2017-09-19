Congresswoman Eshoo: US is capable of recognizing Armenian Genocide

YEREVAN. – The United States of America is definitely capable of recognizing the Armenian Genocide.

US Congresswoman Anna Eshoo on Tuesday told the above-said to reporters at the National Assembly of Armenia.

When asked by Armenian News-NEWS.am as to whether she expects this genocide’s recognition by the administration of incumbent US President Donald Trump, the congresswoman said many amongst them will not stop working to this end, and that they will continue their efforts so that the US join many countries of the international community that already have formally acknowledged Armenian Genocide.

Eshoo believes it is important to do so and that the US, undoubtedly, has the opportunity to do so. As per the American lawmaker, this is about the horrors of the past, and they are obligated to recognize it.

But, also, Anna Eshoo expressed a view that their current visit to Armenia refers to the future of the United States and Armenia and to cooperation and strengthening of economic ties between them. She added that this is in favor of Armenia and all Armenians, and that it stems from US interests.