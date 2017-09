Former governor of Ukraine's Odesa region and ex-president of Georgia Mikheil Saakashvili arrived in Kyev on Tuesday morning, LB.ua reported quoting his spokesperson.

Earlier Saakashvili said he would put forward three demands to the Ukrainian authorities.

Politician's Ukrainian citizenship was canceled, but the authorities promised not to arrest him for entering Ukraine.

Former Odesa governor resigned in November 2016 and complained of authorities' blocking his anti-corruption efforts.