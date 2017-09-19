News
Armenia, Azerbaijan FMs expected to meet in New York
17:39, 19.09.2017
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Andrew Schofer, the recently appointed US Co-Chair of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Minsk Group, has confirmed the plans for organizing a talk in New York City between the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Schofer told APA news agency of Azerbaijan that he and the other two Minsk Group co-chairs will be in New York in the week of September 18, to hold a meeting of the Armenian and the Azerbaijani FMs.

But he did not specify the exact date for this talk.

The OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs earlier announced their plan to organize a meeting of the Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session in New York, from September 19 to 25.

This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
