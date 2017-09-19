Armenia, Azerbaijan FMs expected to meet in New York

Andrew Schofer, the recently appointed US Co-Chair of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Minsk Group, has confirmed the plans for organizing a talk in New York City between the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Schofer told APA news agency of Azerbaijan that he and the other two Minsk Group co-chairs will be in New York in the week of September 18, to hold a meeting of the Armenian and the Azerbaijani FMs.

But he did not specify the exact date for this talk.

The OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs earlier announced their plan to organize a meeting of the Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session in New York, from September 19 to 25.