Dollar drops somewhat in Armenia
17:17, 19.09.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 478.38/$1 in Armenia on Tuesday; this is down by AMD 0.01 from the previous business day in the country, informed the press service of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 573.43 (up by AMD 2.18), that of one British pound was AMD 645.77 (down by AMD 4.12), and the rate of one Russian ruble was AMD 8.23 (down by AMD 0.08) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 269.62, AMD 20,180.46 and AMD 14,765.06, respectively.

The NASDAQ OMX Armenia stock exchange, however, saw no USD trading on Tuesday.

