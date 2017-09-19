News
Trump: Terrorists and extremists gather strength
18:13, 19.09.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Terrorist and extremists gathered strength and have spread to all regions, U.S. President Doland Trump said during his debut address to the UN General Assembly.

He added that the authoritarian powers seek to collapse the values and systems of alliances that prevented conflicts since World War II.

Speaking about American economy, he said stock market is all time high, while unemployment has reached the lowest level in 16 years.

“The companies are moving back to U.S.,” he said, adding that U.S. will spend 700 billion dollars on defense.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
