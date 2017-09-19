Trump: If we are threatened, we will have no choice but to destroy North Korea

If the United States is threatened, we will have no choice but to entirely destroy North Korea, U.S. President Doland Trump said during his debut address to the UN General Assembly.

“North Korea’s reckless pursue of ballistic weapons threatens the entire world,” Trump said.

He called on North Korea to realize that denuclearization is the only option. Otherwise, the world countries will have to isolate Kim’s regime, he added.

President Trump also thanked China and Russia, as well as other countries, for joining the vote to impose sanctions. However, Trump emphasized that much more must be done.

U.S. President accused North Korean leadership of being responsible for starvation and deaths of millions of its citizens.