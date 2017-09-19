Trump: Iran is rogue state

US President Donald Trump, addressing the United Nations General Assembly for the first time on Tuesday, called Iran "rogue state" and "corrupted dictatorship" which exports violence.

"The Iranian government masks a corrupt dictatorship behind the false guise of a democracy," Trump noted.

According to him, the government of Iran turned the "prosperous country with rich history and culture" into "rogue state."

Trump noted that deal with Iran is harmful for the United States, adding that Iran continues destructive and peace undermining behavior and the international community needs to stop it.