Karabakh president meets with US Congressmen
20:26, 19.09.2017
Region:World News, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT. – President of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic Bako Sahakyan met with a group of US Congress representatives at the NKR Permanent Representation in Yerevan.

They discussed issues related to US-Artsakh relations, Azerbaijani-Karabakh conflict settlement and regional processes.

President Sahakyan considered important such meetings and noted that the development of relations with the U.S. is of special importance for Artsakh. The Head of the State rated high the work being carried out by the U.S. lawmakers to reinforce and expand bilateral ties.

For substantial contribution to the process of the Artsakh Republic’s independence recognition President Sahakyan handed in “Gratitude” medals to Rep. Frank Pallone, Rep. Anna Eshoo and Jackie Speier.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
