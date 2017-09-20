News
Trump administration does not approve report on refugees
00:12, 20.09.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Trump administration officials reportedly rejected a study about the positive economic impacts of refugees in the U.S., The Hill reported quoting source in the White House.

It was noted that officials rejected a draft report produced by the Department of Health and Human Services.

That study said refugees brought in $63 billion more in government revenue over the past decade than they cost agencies. 

The draft report found that from 2005 to 2014, refugees "contributed an estimated 269.1 billion in revenues to all levels of government" through federal, state and local taxes.

Raj Shah, a White House spokesman, said the leak draft report was "delivered by someone with an ideological agenda, not someone looking at hard data.”

