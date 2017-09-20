Serzh Sargsyan meets Poland President

Armenian president Serzh Sargsyan, who is in New York on a working visit, met with his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda on Tuesday at the UN headquarters.

Noting that this year is symbolic for Armenia and Poland due to the 25th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations and the 650th anniversary of the establishment of the Armenian community in Poland, Presidents Sargsyan and Duda expressed satisfaction with the interstate relations of centuries-old friendship between the two nations. Taking the opportunity, Serzh Sargsyan thanked the Polish President for the warm words addressed to the Armenian community on this occasion and highly appreciated the friendly attitude of the Polish people toward the Armenian people.

The heads of the two countries touched upon the work which was carried out to strengthen the Armenian-Polish ties on bilateral and multilateral levels, in this context highlighting the high-level contacts and the new quality of political dialogue.

Sargsyan once again noted that Armenia highly appreciates the recognition of the Armenian Genocide by the Polish Sejm.

The sides touched upon the Karabakh conflict settlement process. President Duda emphasized that Poland's position on the Karabakh conflict settlement has not changed, and Poland is confident that the problem should be settled solely peacefully on the basis of international law.