News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
September 20
USD
478.38
EUR
573.43
RUB
8.23
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
September 20
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.38
EUR
573.43
RUB
8.23
Show news feed
Serzh Sargsyan meets Poland President
02:30, 20.09.2017
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Armenian president Serzh Sargsyan, who is in New York on a working visit, met with his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda on Tuesday at the UN headquarters.

Noting that this year is symbolic for Armenia and Poland due to the 25th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations and the 650th anniversary of the establishment of the Armenian community in Poland, Presidents Sargsyan and Duda expressed satisfaction with the interstate relations of centuries-old friendship between the two nations. Taking the opportunity, Serzh Sargsyan thanked the Polish President for the warm words addressed to the Armenian community on this occasion and highly appreciated the friendly attitude of the Polish people toward the Armenian people.

The heads of the two countries touched upon the work which was carried out to strengthen the Armenian-Polish ties on bilateral and multilateral levels, in this context highlighting the high-level contacts and the new quality of political dialogue.

Sargsyan once again noted that Armenia highly appreciates the recognition of the Armenian Genocide by the Polish Sejm.

The sides touched upon the Karabakh conflict settlement process. President Duda emphasized that Poland's position on the Karabakh conflict settlement has not changed, and Poland is confident that the problem should be settled solely peacefully on the basis of international law.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
OSCE conducts monitoring in Karabakh
The monitoring passed in accordance with the agreed schedule...
 OSCE welcomes decision to release Lapshin and Aliyev, asking to drop all charges
OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media Harlem Désir today welcomed the release of prominent Azerbaijani journalist…
 OSCE to conduct monitoring on Karabakh-Azerbaijan line of contact
The Artsakh authorities have expressed their readiness to assist in conducting the monitoring and to ensure the safety of the OSCE Mission members…
 Armenia official: Minsk Group co-chairs can put emgargo on arms sale to certain countries
The three OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair countries are permanent members of the UN Security Council...
 Armenia official: Azerbaijan can fire shots even at OSCE monitoring mission
The Minsk Group should refrain from “toothless” and unaddressed statements…
 OSCE ambassador exposes Azerbaijan MOD lie
Kasprzyk confirmed the Armenian authorities’ statements about ceasefire violation during Thursday’s monitoring by the OSCE mission…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news