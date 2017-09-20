News
Wednesday
September 20
Minister: Armenia nuclear plant safety meets international standards
12:13, 20.09.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

A delegation from Armenia, and led by Minister of Energy Infrastructures and Natural Resources Ashot Manukyan, is participating in the 61st Session of the General Conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), in Austria’s capital city of Vienna.

Speaking at this event, Manukyan underscored the high level of safety of the Armenian nuclear power plant. In this connection, he said the results of the expert missions by respective international organizations show that the safety level of this nuclear plant meets international standards.

Also, the Armenian minister lauded Armenia’s cooperation with the IAEA, and aimed at raising the safety level of the country’s nuclear plant.

Within the framework of this general conference, the Armenian delegation also had several working meetings.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
