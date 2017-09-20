Sargsyan: Armenia plans to sign EU deal in November

YEREVAN. – Armenia plans to conclude this November Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement with European Union, President Serzh SArgsyan said in his address to the UN General Assembly.

This will help “to give a new impetus to the institutional reforms implemented in Armenia”, the Armenian president said.

“This is the conviction we are guided by in our engagement with various integration processes. Today, Armenia is an active member of the Eurasian Economic Union and with its active work spares no effort in order to contribute to the unimpeded movement of goods and services in that large economic area and, hence, contribute to and promote welfare for all. We have already registered certain achievements in that regard, and that makes us feel hopeful for future. We also plan to conclude this November Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement with European Union, which, in our view, will help us to give a new impetus to the institutional reforms implemented in Armenia,” he said.