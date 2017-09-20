Armenia, UAE FMs discuss agreements

Foreign Minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian on Tuesday met with Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), within the framework of the 72nd session of the United Nations General Assembly, in New York City.
The interlocutors discussed the course of implementation of the agreements that are reached between the leaders of the two countries.
Also, they noted that the high-level mutual visits—which have become more active in recent times—have given new impetus to bilateral relations, and promoted trade and economic ties between Armenia and the UAE.
In addition, Nalbandian and Gargash exchanged views on bilateral cooperation, and reflected on several regional and international matters.