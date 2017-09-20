News
Turkish trespasser detained on Armenia-Turkey border
13:14, 20.09.2017
Region:Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Politics, Incidents

Russian border guards in Armenia have detained an unidentified person who illegally crossed the Turkey-Armenia border, nearby Yeghegnavan village in the Ararat Province of Armenia.

He is a Turkish citizen who was born in 1972, informed the press service of the Russian Border Guard Department in Armenia.

In his words, he works as a shepherd in Gödaklı village of Aralık district of the Iğdır Province of Turkey, and he had crossed the state border to look for the large cattle that had lagged behind his herd.

The law enforcement agencies are checking this account, and they will find out the circumstances behind this incident.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
