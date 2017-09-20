Armenia MFA: Azerbaijan again appeared in aggressor’s image in April 2016

YEREVAN. – In April 2016, Azerbaijan again presented itself with the image of an aggressor.

The Deputy Foreign Minister of Armenia, Shavarsh Kocharyan, on Wednesday said the abovementioned in his address at the 6th Armenia-Diaspora Pan-Armenian Conference being held in capital city Yerevan.

As per Kocharyan, it is apparent that the process toward resolving the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict has remained stagnant, since Azerbaijan acts against the calls by the co-chairs (Russia, US, and France) of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Minsk Group.

“And in April 2016, Azerbaijan showed its true face; it was aggression again,” stressed the Armenian official. “In 1994, the tripartite agreement between Armenia, Nagorno-Karabakh, and Azerbaijan was about the ‘cessation of military actions’ and the ceasefire.

“[But] the events of April 2016 were a manifest resumption of military actions; that is, Azerbaijan again appeared in an aggressor image.”

Shavarsh Kocharyan added that this aggression committed gross violations of humanitarian law.