Diaspora ministry: Islamized Armenians no longer afraid to speak about themselves
14:49, 20.09.2017
Region:Armenia, Diaspora
Theme: Politics, Society

YEREVAN. – Islamized Armenians are no longer afraid to speak about themselves.

The Minister of Diaspora of Armenia, Hranush Hakobyan, on Wednesday stated the aforesaid in her address at the 6th Armenia-Diaspora Pan-Armenian Conference being held in capital city Yerevan.

In her words, even though it is commonly accepted that around 7 million Armenians live abroad, 2 million Islamized Armenians, who are no longer afraid to say who they are, should be added to this number. 

Armenians live in 118 countries, and there are 30 thousand Armenian organizations, 38 pan-Armenian organizations, 712 Armenian churches, 1,004 Armenian schools, 34 Armenian museums, 103 Armenian Studies centers, and 637 Armenian cultural centers currently functioning outside Armenia.

“And the matter of the Armenian nation’s repatriation and preservation has been specified by constitutional reforms,” Hakobyan added. “And those [Armenians] who live abroad need to be the law-abiding citizens of their countries, so as to inspire respect for the Armenian nation, and at the same time preserve their language, traditions, and the Armenian family.”

Հայերեն and Русский
