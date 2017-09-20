Armenian Revolutionary Federation Party: Azerbaijan rejects talks

YEREVAN. – Basically, Azerbaijan rejects the talks.

Giro Manoyan, head of the Political Affairs Bureau and the Armenian Cause Office of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Dashnaktsutyun Party, on Wednesday told the aforesaid to reporters.

In his words, even if the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan meet, they probably will repeat the need for following the agreements that were reached in the Austrian capital city of Vienna and in Saint Petersburg, Russia.

“These requirements are set out also in the initial agreements in 1994 and 1995,” Manoyan added. “However, Azerbaijan shows that it’s not going to carry them out.”