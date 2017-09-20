Armenia Parliament: Turkey has not changed in 100 years

Vice President Eduard Sharmazanov of the Republic of Armenia National Assembly (RA NA) on Wednesday received Garo Paylan, Istanbul Armenian MP of the opposition pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party (HDP) of Turkey, who is in capital city Yerevan within the framework of the 6th Armenia-Diaspora Pan-Armenian Conference.

Sharmazanov highly assessed Paylan’s activities and efforts aimed at the establishment of democracy in Turkey, and his high civil position.

“We are very proud to have members of Armenian origin in the Turkish Parliament. I would like especially to appreciate your personal contribution; we follow your activities with pride and attention,” the RA NA deputy speaker said. “The incident that happened with you once again shows that Turkey has not changed in 100 years. One hundred years ago, [influential Istanbul Armenian writer, politician, and lawyer] Krikor Zohrab was killed by being stoned in the parliament of Ottoman Turkey. After 100 years, they hit you in the Turkish parliament for your convictions. But, despite that, you have preserved your civil high position.”

Also, Sharmazanov touched upon Armenia’s relations with the Armenian diaspora and the respective challenges, and highlighted the deepening of Motherland-Diaspora relations and the steps taken by Armenia to address the challenges of the Armenian diaspora.

At the ensuing talk, the interlocutors discussed regional matters, the issue of international recognition and condemnation of Armenian Genocide, and the avenues for the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Garo Paylan, for his part, touched upon Turkey’s policy and its worrisome manifestations, and drew parallels between today’s Turkish policy and the events that occurred 100 years ago.