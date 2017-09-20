News
Shavarsh Kocharyan: We will welcome Spring 2018 without Armenian-Turkish protocols
13:45, 20.09.2017
Region:Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – We will welcome the spring of 2018 without Armenian-Turkish protocols.

The Deputy Foreign Minister of Armenia, Shavarsh Kocharyan, on Wednesday stated the aforesaid in his address at the 6th Armenia-Diaspora Pan-Armenian Conference being held in capital city Yerevan.

In his words, the key issue is the recognition and condemnation of Armenian Genocide, and the prevention of genocides.

Kocharyan noted that considering what has occurred in the Middle East, condemnation of genocides is very important.

“The wave of recognition of the Genocide has led to it that a situation is ripening in Turkey, when the country itself shall recognize the Armenian Genocide,” stressed Kocharyan.

But he added that, unfortunately, today Turkey does not follow the path of democracy.

“It’s no coincidence that the Zurich [Armenian-Turkish] protocols failed, and it coincided with those processes when Turkey took the path of dictatorship,” added the Armenian deputy FM. “For that reason, the President of the Republic of Armenia clearly announced from the UN podium that they should not think that we [Armenia] can remain captives of those terms, since those protocols will be invalidated.”

Հայերեն and Русский
