Armenia marks 26th anniversary of Independence
01:07, 21.09.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Armenia marks the 26th anniversary of Independence on Thursday.

Declaration of Independence was adopted at the session of the Supreme Council of Armenia on August 23, 1990. Under this document Armenian Soviet Socialist Republic was renamed the Republic of Armenia.

Under the decree of Armenia’s Supreme Council a referendum on secession from the USSR and the establishment of independent statehood was held on September 21, 1990. A total of 94.99% of the citizens voted “for” independence.

Two days later, the Supreme Council declared Armenia an independent, sovereign state.

