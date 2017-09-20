News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
September 20
USD
478.38
EUR
573.43
RUB
8.23
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
September 20
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.38
EUR
573.43
RUB
8.23
Show news feed
US Congressmen visit to Shushi and Stepanakert
13:59, 20.09.2017
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics


STEPANAKERT. - Congressional Armenian Caucus Co-Chairman Frank Pallone (D-NJ) and House Foreign Affairs Committee member Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) traveled to Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) today, where, alongside government officials and ANCA Chairman Raffi Hamparian, they witnessed firsthand the independent Republic's remarkable economic, democratic, and cultural progress, reported the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA).

“It was an honor to join Representatives Pallone and Gabbard, on the free soil of the independent Artsakh Republic, for this wonderful celebration of our shared commitment to the values of peace, freedom, and democracy,” said ANCA Chairman Raffi Hamparian. “As our Congressional friends saw today, Artsakh is a very American story: The victory of a free people over foreign rule, the well-deserved and hard-earned triumph of democracy over dictatorship.”

Representatives Pallone and Gabbard visited Artsakh’s cultural and religious centers in Shushi and capital, Stepanakert, then addressed members of Parliament. Joining them on their visit were Robert Avetisyan, Permanent Representative of the Artsakh Republic to the U.S., Maria Mehranian, President of the Armenia Fund, and Anthony Barsamian, Co-Chair of the Armenian Assembly of America.

Rep. Pallone has taken several trips to Artsakh dating back to the 1990's.  During a press conference in Armenia on Tuesday, Rep. Pallone noted the important role Members of Congress can play in “creating some confidence-building measures and obviously pushing along a process that would lead to a peaceful settlement.”  Rep. Pallone then offered an important proviso – “All of that necessitates that Karabakh (Artsakh) continue to be Armenian, and have its own self-determination,” said Rep. Pallone. “That, we will always insist on.”

Earlier this week, Congressional Armenian Caucus Co-Chair David Valadao (R-CA) had also traveled to Artsakh, where he reviewed life-saving HALO Trust de-mining programs that he helped fund as a leading member of the House Appropriations Committee.  During his meeting with the HALO Trust's Regional Director Ash Boddy and local leaders, Rep. Valadao saw first-hand the lifesaving efforts of the organization.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
Print
Read more:
All
MFA: Economic development of Karabakh is ensured
It should not be perceived as a conflict zone, but as a country with an ancient civilization…
 Karabakh FM receives participants of the international conference taking place in Stepanakert
Karen Mirzoyan welcomed their visit to Artsakh and noted the importance of scientific discussions on the Artsakh issue, in particular, the international recognition of Artsakh…
 Stepanakert Youth and Culture Palace undergoing major renovation
President Bako Sahakyan paid a visit…
 Karabakh President, international medical conference participants discuss health care
Sahakyan underscored such talks from the viewpoint of applying the best respective international practice in Artsakh…
 Karabakh president holds political consultations
A range of issues relating to the implementation of new constitutional reform were on the discussion agenda...
 Karabakh President holds consultation with parliament factions
In particular, they discussed the domestic and foreign policy of Artsakh…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news