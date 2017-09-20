6th Armenia-Diaspora conference wraps up in Yerevan

TEREVAN. - The 6th Armenia-Diaspora Pan-Armenian Conference has concluded on Wednesday.
A summary statement was adopted as a result of this three-day event, which was held in Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan.
President Serzh Sargsyan of Armenia, President Bako Sahakyan of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR), Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II, and Catholicos Aram I of the Armenian Church Catholicosate of the Great House of Cilicia delivered addresses at the opening of this conference.
Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan of Armenia spoke on the second day of this event, and President Ara Babloyan of the National Assembly Armenia—on the third day.